Assam: Additional land handed over under Gorukhuti project

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: On the final day of 2025, the Darrang district administration handed over an additional 3,709 bighas of riverine and char land, marking yet another significant achievement for the Gorukhuti project—the dream initiative of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The project’s remarkable growth began in 2023 with 5,798 bighas, expanded to 7,853 bighas in 2024, and saw a further addition of 250 bighas in October 2025. Additionally, 533 bighas have been allocated to the Fisheries Department for the development of an Integrated Aqua Park. Today, the project stands proudly at a total of 11,279 bighas.

This impressive expansion, from 5,798 bighas to 11,279 bighas, reflects the visionary leadership of Project Chairman Padma Hazarika, Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, and the dedicated efforts of the Darrang district administration, led by District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty.

The Gorukhuti Multipurpose Agricultural Project in Sipajhar, Darrang district, continues to transform reclaimed land into a hub for sustainable agriculture, dairy farming, and fisheries, empowering local youth and boosting self-reliance in Assam.

