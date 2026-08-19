Assam: Administrative probe begins into Marwari Hindi High School dispute

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The long-standing dispute surrounding Marwari Hindi High School and Shree Agrasen Academy has intensified with an administrative inquiry, a court-imposed restriction on the bank accounts of the Marwari Education Foundation, and the resignation of several key office-bearers.

Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi has constituted a four-member committee to examine issues relating to the management, land, finances, recognition, and functioning of the school and the Marwari Education Foundation.

The committee, headed by Sub-Divisional Officer (Sadar) Samujjwal Bora, comprises Assistant Commissioner Kartikeya Kumar, the Circle Officer of Dibrugarh East Revenue Circle, and Inspector of Schools Kabita Deka, who is also the member-secretary.

The committee has been directed to hear all stakeholders, examine relevant records, and submit its report and recommendations within 30 days. Its terms of reference include the PM POSHAN scheme, appointment and salaries of employees, minority status, government assistance, ownership and extent of land, title documents, and permissions from competent authorities.

The panel will also examine educational board affiliation, No Objection Certificates, and compliance with the Right to Education Act, 2009.

Meanwhile, the Civil Judge (Senior Division), Dibrugarh, has passed an interim order restraining the withdrawal, transfer, or utilisation of funds from the bank accounts of the Marwari Education Foundation and its associated educational institutions. The order was passed during the hearing of Misc. (J) Case No. 150/2026 filed by former foundation members Rajan Lohia and Arun Bagaria.

The court, however, permitted the payment of legitimate salaries of teachers and employees and electricity bills required for the uninterrupted functioning of the institutions. The next hearing has been fixed for October 5, 2026.

Adding another dimension to the dispute, Marwari Education Foundation Secretary and Trustee Mahabir Prasad Bagaria has submitted a complaint to the Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police and Sadar police station seeking registration of an FIR and an independent investigation into the CBSE affiliation process of Shree Agrasen Academy.

The complaint alleges that land-related facts were misrepresented during the affiliation process and that incorrect or forged documents and misleading declarations were allegedly used. It claims that the academy had around 1.50 bighas of land at the relevant time, while the applicable CBSE norms required a larger area.

Also Read: Scrutiny over Dibrugarh campus as CBSE-affiliated Agraasen Academy and Marwari Hindi High School share same land