Assam: Agriculture training under APART Project held in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The District Agricultural Office, Biswanath, conducted a TOT's two-day training on seeding to harvesting, drying, storage, and processing under the APART Project supported by the International Rice Research Institute on February 2nd and 3rd.

The training aimed to educate participants on the scientific technology of agriculture, from seeding to harvesting, and post-harvest technologies like drying, storage, and processing.

On the first day of two days of training, the District Agricultural Officer, Sri Baneswar Bey, and SDAO Pradip Talukdar welcomed all the participants and introduced the invited resource persons, Vivek Kumar, a scientist, and Rishiraj Phukan, a junior scientist from the International Rice Research Institute. They imparted training on mat bed nursery and the use of different machines in the field of agriculture through audiovisual aids to around 30 farmers present at the State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development (SIPRD), Biswanath.

During the second day, all the participants were taken to the North Eastern Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute, Biswanath, where they were given exposure to both the training and testing wings, tractor and engine cut models, an electrical lab, and firsthand knowledge of various agricultural machinery and implements, such as straw management implements, power weeders, etc., which were provided by their experts, Asmita Paul, STA, and Liban Lakra,TA, in the presence of Dr. PP Rao, Director, Mukti Parajuli, Administrative Officer, PC Meshram, Senior Agriculture Engineer, Mahesh Ramesh Patil, Agriculture Engineer, North Eastern Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute.

In the second half, the various machines were demonstrated at Geruwabari Paddy Field in the cooperation of Biswanath Jaibik FPC to the participants in the presence of Research Technical (APART) Shri Pankaj Baruah and other officials from IRRI and the District Agriculture Office. The two-day-long training sessions acted as a valuable and informative learning experience for the progressive farmers of the district.

At the end of the training, the District Agriculture Officer, Biswanath Baneswar Bey, extended his heartfelt thanks to the resource persons for their excellency in imparting the training and also to the farmers for their participation in making the programme a grand success.

