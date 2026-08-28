Assam: Aid under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana distributed in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: A Samajik Adhikarita Shivir was organised on Thursday at the District Library, Morigaon, to promote the dignity, independence, and well-being of senior citizens and divyangjans through the distribution of aids and assistive devices under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) and the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) Scheme of the Government of India. The camp was organised by ALIMCO in association with the District Administration, Morigaon, with the objective of facilitating eligible senior citizens and divyangjans with appropriate assistive devices to enhance their mobility, independence, and participation in everyday and social life.

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