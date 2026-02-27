Assam: Ajanta Neog inaugurates buildings constructed under ONGC’s CSR initiative

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Minister Ajanta Neog inaugurated several buildings constructed under the CSR initiative of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), at Golaghat district on Thursday. Neog first inaugurated the newly-constructed classroom of Doiyang Tea Tribe Primary School and dedicated it to the students and the community. She expressed heartfelt gratitude to the ONGC authorities for this meaningful contribution towards strengthening educational infrastructure. ONGC’s Asset Manager Ajay Kanchal and other senior officials were present at the inaugural programme. Similarly, the newly-constructed classroom of Golaghat Nagar New Basic School, was also inaugurated by the minister and after she inaugurated an auditorium at Amlapatti Middle English School, under Golaghat Municipal Board and dedicated it to the school.

