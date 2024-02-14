Assam: AJYP moves Lakhimpur DC against those producing loud sound at night

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The North Lakhimpur regional unit of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Parishad (AJYP) has demanded Lakhimpur district administration to ban and close the nocturnal programmes being conducted by ‘a section of irresponsible people, using loudspeakers’, thereby causing disturbance to the examinees of the ongoing HS Final and HSLC exams.

In this regard, the organisation submitted a memorandum to Gayatri Hyalinge, the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur, on Tuesday, urging her to take action against the nocturnal programmes producing high sounds to ensure a conductive environment that is convenient to the examinees. Through the same memorandum, the organisation further demanded the District Commissioner take action to ensure regular supply of electricity across the district for the convenience of the examinees.

