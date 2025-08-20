Assam: Akhil Gogoi Leads ‘Jatiya Jagaran Yatra’, Demands Solution to Foreigners’ Issue

SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday launched the party’s ‘Jatiya Jagaran Yatra’ from the historic Ranghar premises on Tuesday, August 19. The yatra began with traditional gayan-bayan performances. The march will travel from Upper Assam to Lower Assam, aiming to take Raijor Dal’s vision of building a ‘New Assam’ to every panchayat.

Addressing the gathering, Gogoi emphasised indigenous leadership and demanded a permanent solution to the foreigners’ issue. Raijor Dal has pledged that if it secures the expected results in the upcoming polls, it will shape the Assamese nationality into a professional community.

Gogoi's campaign highlights a comprehensive 10-point agenda. The most significant proposal involves granting ST status to six communities – Tai Ahoms, Mottocks, Koch Rajbongshis, Sooteas, Morans, and Tea Tribes.