Assam: Alarm over missing drainage plan in 4-lane project at Namtial Pathar in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A growing concern has emerged among the residents of Namtial Pathar (Peoli Phukan Nagar) in Sivasagar as the ongoing four-lane road project along NH-37 has allegedly failed to include a proper drainage system in its construction blueprint. Fearing severe waterlogging and future hardships, the local community has formally appealed to the Sivasagar District Commissioner seeking urgent intervention.

In a memorandum submitted on Thursday, the residents highlighted that an existing drain that runs parallel to NH-37 and connects to the River darika has been functioning for years as a crucial outlet to prevent artificial flooding in the area. However, during excavation work for a proposed subway under the four-lane project, locals discovered that the current construction plan lacks any provision for a drainage system.

The absence of such a system, they feared, may lead to severe waterlogging and heavy inconvenience for the surrounding population once the project is completed. The residents expressed serious concern that blocking or removing the existing drain would inevitably trigger artificial flooding during the rainy season.

In their appeal, the residents requested the District Commissioner to intervene immediately and ensure that a proper drainage mechanism is incorporated into the project design to safeguard the interests of the local populations.

Also Read: Digboi Scrap Collector's Death Exposes Negligence, Drainage Hazards