A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: “Folk culture is the basis of our national life. The more the power of folk culture, the more it enhances the beauty of our nation. President of the Asom Jatiya Parishad Lurinjyoti Gogoi made this significant remark while attending the Ali -Aye-Ligang festival at Milan Nagar, Murangghar in Dibrugarh on Wednesday. The day was marked with day-long colourful cultural programme carried out at the initiative of Dibrugarh Town Missing Kebang.

At the meeting presided over by Mahendra Pegu, president of Dibrugarh Town Mising Kebang, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi further said, “We are worshippers of nature. Our all-round world has to be grainy. We will be able to take our lives forward with the help of crops. A cultural competition was inaugurated by Laxminath Tay, General Secretary of Mising Drirbri Kebang. After this, Dr. Pabitra Kumar Pegu, Central Advisor of Missing Scholar Kebang, was presented as the keynote speaker and he explained the significance of festival. On the occasion, eminent physician Dr. Garkhia Medak was formally felicitated by Dibrugarh Town Mishing Kebang.

