Assam: All Chutia Jati Sanmilan Stages Protest demanding ST Status in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Members of All Chutia Jati Sanmilan staged protest in Golaghat on Saturday demanding tribal status to the Chutia people.

A large numbers of people of Chutia community gathered at Golaghat town and carried out huge rally through the Golaghat town.

Participating in the program, All Chutia Jati Sanmilan chief adviser Amio Kumar Bora said that in the name of granting tribal status, the Centre and the state governments have repeatedly resorted to cheating and falsehood. He said cheating and lying will not be tolerated this time for any reason. He also said that the Chutia community demanded ST status along with the constitutional safeguard.

Also Read: ATASU on ST Status: Want Result, Not Commitment