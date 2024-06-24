Assam: All Jamuguri Brahmin Samaj meet held at Nandikeshar

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A public meeting convened by the All Jamuguri Brahmin Samaj was held at the conference hall of Sanjivani Natya Samaj located at Nandikeshar on Sunday with Khagendra Nath Sarma, president of All Jamuguri Brahmin Samaj in the chair. The public meeting unanimously decided to organize a Sri Sri Bishnu Maja Jagya in the month of February next year. In this connection an executive committee to undertake the preliminary procedures was constituted with Shailen Barkataky as president, Khagendra Nath Sarma as working president, Apurba Bhattacharya as secretary along 75 executive members besides Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika as chief patron and district commissioner of Sonitpur Deva Kumar Mishra as patron.

The public meeting was attended by the president, secretary along with officer bearers of Tupiya-Rangachakuwa regional committee of Brahmin Samaj, Naharbari-Dhalaibil, Madhab-Bhagawati Chook, Basudev Brahmin Samaj, Shilabandha Brahmin Samaj, Nandikeshar Brahmin Samaj among others.

