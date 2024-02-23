Assam: Alleged Forest Destruction Scandal Unravels in Bijni Forest; Executive Engineer Faces Accusations

BIJNI: A debate sparks in Bijni. An executive engineer named Anisur Rahman is charged for illicit tree cutting and trading inside the irrigation department's premises. This prompts debate about a hidden agreement with the forest division.
The debate revolves around the forest department's evident neglect despite seizing the lumber. They found Anisur Rahman involved in the forbidden tree cutting. But, the forest department did not penalize the executive engineer. The local folks are left confused and worried by the absence of responsibility.
As per some anonymous sources, Anisur Rahman was heavily involved in plotting the tree-cutting operation inside the irrigation department's area. A laborer claims to have seen Rahman himself indulge in the tree chopping. The personal involvement of the executive engineer complicates the situation. It leads to questions about his intentions and the extent of his unauthorized actions.
People are curious. They question if Anisur Rahman's behavior was part of something bigger. The difficulty here is the forest department's delay in acting. The scandal about the destroyed woods now increases public attention and worry. Parts of society, environmentalists, and locals want detailed checking into this case.
Environmental conservationists and experts stress the need to save trees. This is especially true for trees on government land to help keep nature balanced. The wrong cutting and selling of worthy trees can be bad for Earth. It can also make people question if government workers who should protect nature are honest.
The argument keeps going, and attention stays on one thing. Will the forest department's supposed hidden agreement with Anisur Rahman show up? If it does, there will be payback for the harm done to nature. The harm came from the wrong cutting of trees in an area managed by the water control department in Bijni.
