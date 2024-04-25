Assam: Amritpal Singh to Run For Lok Sabha Seat in Punjab From Prison

GUWAHATI: Amritpal Singh who is currently in Dibrugarh Jail said that he will run for a seat in the Lok Sabha from the Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab.

According to reports, Rajdev Singh Khalsa, Singh’s lawyer, confirmed that the leader of Waris Punjab De will run as an independent candidate.

Khalsa who recently went to Dibrugarh to see Amritpal Singh, said, “I met Amritpal Singh and he told me that he will run for the Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib.

Singh has been held in Dibrugarh Jail in Assam since April 2023 under the National Security Act, after turning himself in to the police.