Assam: Amritpal Singh to Run For Lok Sabha Seat in Punjab From Prison

GUWAHATI: Amritpal Singh who is currently in Dibrugarh Jail said that he will run for a seat in the Lok Sabha from the Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab.
According to reports, Rajdev Singh Khalsa, Singh’s lawyer, confirmed that the leader of Waris Punjab De will run as an independent candidate.
Khalsa who recently went to Dibrugarh to see Amritpal Singh, said, “I met Amritpal Singh and he told me that he will run for the Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib.
Singh has been held in Dibrugarh Jail in Assam since April 2023 under the National Security Act, after turning himself in to the police.
Furthermore, sources suggest that a major political party is thinking about offering support to Singh’s election campaign, albeit indirectly.
The Punjab police arrested Amritpal Singh earlier in April, concluding a manhunt that lasted over a month.
Singh, a radical preacher who modeled himself after the deceased Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was taken into custody.
The preacher was arrested while exiting a gurdwara in Rode, Bhindranwale's hometown. He was dressed in traditional attire, complete with a sheathed sword. Rode is not only Bhindranwale's birthplace but also where the preacher assumed the leadership of Waris Punjab De last year.
The 29-year-old was arrested under the strict National Security Act and transported to Assam via a special flight. He is now housed at the Dibrugarh Central Jail, along with nine other associates who were apprehended weeks after his arrest.
Indian intelligence sources indicate that Amritpal Singh has connections to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and has been linked to the arming of a private militia called Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF).
Amritpal Singh Sandhu, born on January 17, 1993, gained recognition for his radical pro-Khalistan views and self-proclaimed Sikh preaching. His arrival in Punjab in September 2022 signified the start of a contentious leadership position in the "Heirs of Punjab" movement, which supports the creation of a separate Sikh state known as Khalistan.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: