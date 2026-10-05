Assam: Angan Milan Seva held across 2,195 Anganwadi centres in Barpeta district

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: As part of the Government of India's Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a special programme titled 'Angan Milan Seva' was organised across 2,195 Anganwadi centres under nine Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) projects in Barpeta district.

The programme was organised to recognise and encourage the services rendered by Anganwadi workers and helpers towards the nutrition, health, care and overall well-being of children, pregnant women and lactating mothers. A total of 2,145 Anganwadi workers and 1,979 Anganwadi helpers in the district were each honoured with Rs 1,000 and a certificate of appreciation for their dedication and service. The certificates were issued by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Anganwadi centres play an important role in providing nutrition, healthcare, pre-primary education and various welfare services to children and mothers. The role of Anganwadi workers and helpers is considered crucial to the implementation of these services.

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