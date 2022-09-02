Assam Anganwadi Centre Turns into Battlezone as Villagers Fight over Chicken Egg

BARPETA: Fisticuffs flew in Assam's Barpeta district on Friday as parents of an 'absent' child clobbered an Anganwadi worker for refusing to hand an egg over in the name of their ward.

Hafizur Khan and Chan Bhanu Khatun have been accused of laying hands on one Sahatan Ahmed at Anganwadi Centre number 2 at the Kaljar village in Barpeta, said reports.

What makes this clash truly bizarre is that Khan and Khatun turned violent over an egg. Yes, you read that right. A single egg!

When the couple approached Ahmed to ask for an egg meant for their child even though he was 'absent' that day, she refused, leading to an unpleasant confrontation which soon took the form of a physical fight.

Many people soon joined the confrontation and the Anganwadi Centre turned into a fighting zone, with the participants exhibiting a wide range of techniques such as boxing, wrestling, etc.

The victim later told media that she had refused "since there is no rule of giving food to those who are not present at the Centre."

She also alleged that her young daughter was also beaten up by the angry parents.

Ahmed added that "there are rules" and that the workers are expected to submit a photo to the authorities every day.

A video of the incident is now circulating on social media, with netizens marveling at how a single egg could lead to such extreme mayhem.

Incidents like these remind people that despite the governments' best efforts, hunger and malnutrition remain massive problems in India.

According to reliable statistics, 25% of all hungry people worldwide live in India. Since 1990 there have been some improvements for children but the proportion of hungry in the population has increased.

