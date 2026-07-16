Assam: Animesh Saikia Appointed as Independent Director of NEEPCO

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Prominent Bokakhat social worker Animesh Saikia has been appointed as an Independent Director on the Board of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO).

Exercising the powers conferred under Article 75 of NEEPCO’s Articles of Association, the President of India has appointed Animesh Saikia as a Non-Official (Independent) Director on the NEEPCO Board. His appointment will be effective from the date of issuance of the appointment notification for a period of three years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The appointment of Animesh Saikia to this important position has been widely welcomed by various political parties and organisations in Bokakhat.

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