Assam: Annual school week of Gyan Bharati Public School concludes in Sootea

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Annual Prize Distribution and Sports Week of Gyan Bharati Public School, a CBSE, New Delhi affiliated secondary school in Sootea, concluded on Tuesday. The week-long programme began on December 26 with a colourful march-past and flag hoisting ceremony. Carrying colourful flags of their respective Sankardev, Jaimati, Lachit, and Kanaklata houses, with the lead boy holding the school flag, the students marched through the villages to the tune of the spectacularly dressed school band, presenting an eye-catching panoramic view to the onlookers. The march-past culminated with the hoisting of the school flag by Atul Chandra Borah, Principal, and was followed by the oath-taking ceremony by the house captains and the students.

The most important event organized as a part of the school week celebration was the conduct of a spiritual lecture programme on Monday on the topic 'Chatra Jibonot Adhyatmikotar Proyujoniota' and felicitation of more than 200 renowned persons from in and around the greater Sootea region, who have been contributing to the building of an empathetic society through the spread of spirituality. Renowned spiritual preacher Riju Pathak, Satradhikar of Satya Narain Satra, Narayanpur, Guwahati, and Betona Satra, Tamulpur, Bodoland, enlightened the audience, especially the teachers and students, about the fine points of character building, through the knowledge of the Bhagavad Gita, which would help in making a resolute human resource element, resulting in the formation of a prolific and sympathetic society. Before the start of the discourse, the school management took the blessings of the invitees and presented holy books and saplings to them.

The final open house session and the annual prize distribution were held on Tuesday. Dr Jitu Tamuli, Head, Department of Economics, THB College, Jamugurihat, and Sahitya Academy Young Writers Award winner Anjan Baskota graced the occasion as chairperson and distinguished speaker respectively. Dedicated to the memory of the legend Zubben Garg, the students presented colourful cultural events. The prize winners were applauded by the President and urged to keep their spirits always high to reach the glory of excellence. Banya Saikia, a student of Class IX, was awarded with the Best Student of the Year and Neha Borah, Assistant Teacher, was awarded with the Best Teacher of the Year awards. Nabajyoti Hazarika, Office Assistant, was given the Best Overall Performer of the Year award.

Anjan Baskota in his speech covered a wide range of refined attributes, encompassing all stakeholders in the education dispensing system, which need to be prudently followed to make the multi-dimensional field of education more fertile and dynamic. The President in his speech congratulated the prize winners and urged the students to work hard to excel in various fields of their choice and become a strong link in building up a compassionate society. The day came to a colourful closing with the presentation of a drama 'Aaitar Anchalor Tenga Mitha Gundh' written and directed by renowned actor Mrinal Goswami, which was inaugurated by Debanand Saikia, Secretary, Sootea Natya Samaj.

