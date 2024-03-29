Assam: AFSPA extended to four districts for 6 months

GUWAHATI: The Center has decided to continue the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act AFSPA in four districts of Assam for six months.

The extension, starting on April 1 applies to four districts in Assam namely Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar.



The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification declaring Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar in Assam as ‘disturbed areas’.

The notification read, “Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India, after due consideration of the proposal, informed the Govt. of Assam vide letter No. 11011/51/2015-NE.V dated 27/03/2024 to maintain “status-quo” regarding “Disturbed Areas” in the State of Assam for a further period of six months w.e.f. 01/04/2024.”