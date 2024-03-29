Assam: AFSPA extended to four districts for 6 months

GUWAHATI: The Center has decided to continue the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act AFSPA in four districts of Assam for six months.
The extension, starting on April 1 applies to four districts in Assam namely Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification declaring Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar in Assam as ‘disturbed areas’.
The notification read, “Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India, after due consideration of the proposal, informed the Govt. of Assam vide letter No. 11011/51/2015-NE.V dated 27/03/2024 to maintain “status-quo” regarding “Disturbed Areas” in the State of Assam for a further period of six months w.e.f. 01/04/2024.”
It further stated that the Assam Police Headquarters has submitted a report indicating that the law and order situation in the state of Assam has improved, except for one militant organization that remains active in four districts: Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, and Charaideo.
They have suggested that the ‘disturbed area’ status under the AFSPA 1958, may need to be extended in these districts beyond March 31, 2024.
The extension will last for six months, starting from April 1, 2024, unless authorities decide to end it earlier. This decision reflects the ongoing security challenges in these areas, which require the armed forces to maintain their special powers.
Earlier, the centre has also extended the implementation of the AFSPA in eight districts in Nagaland and three districts of Arunachal Pradesh for another six months till September 30.
In Nagaland, the districts covered by this extension are Kohima, Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem, Anak ‘C’, Longleng, and Wokha.
In addition to that specific police stations in Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhoto, Zunheboto, and Aghunato have indeed been identified as areas covered by the act.
While, Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh, along with certain areas in Namsai district near Assam, are classified as 'disturbed areas' under Section 3 of the AFSPA.