Assam: Apurba Kumar Sarma memorial lecture held in Nalbari

A Correspondent

Nalbari: “Before the future of Assamese media, people must think of the future of Assam and its jeopardy in all aspects,” said senior journalist Gautam Sarma at the Apurba Kumar Sarma memorial lecture and award-giving meet while commemorating the 9th death anniversary of prominent journalist, educationist, and writer.

The event was organised on Sunday by the Nalbari District Committee of the Assam Pradesh Journalists’ Association at Rajendra Choudhury Bhawan, Nalbari. The meeting was presided over by Champak Baishya, the president of the Nalbari District Committee of the Assam Pradesh Journalists’ Association. The event was conducted by Pranab Jyoti Kalita, the general secretary of the organisation.

