Assam: Architect Kankana Narayan Dev Honored Among Top 75 Women at Indian Art, Architecture, and Design Biennale

Assam: In a landmark celebration of architectural excellence, Assam's Dr. Kankana Narayan Dev has earned her place among the 75 eminent women architects featured in the 'India Art, Architecture and Design Anniversary Biennial' within the historical confines of Laldurg in the 19th century. Now adorned with Kanka’s new design, the program is a testament to her exceptional talent and unwavering commitment to architecture.

With a focus on socially responsible architecture and sustainable design, humanitarian architect and researcher Dr. Kankana Narayan Dev is currently a lecturer in the Department of Design, Tezpur University. A doctorate holder from IIT Guwahati, she has been instrumental in meeting the housing needs of displaced people in the Northeast during the humanitarian crisis.

Born in Assam, Kankana completed her Bachelor of Architecture degree and Masters of Architecture in Urban Design at Manipal University. Her professional journey includes serving as a Project Architect for the Assam State Disaster Management Training Program at Tata Institute of Social Sciences from 2012 to 2014. Transitioning to academic research, she also founded her social enterprise, DARRANG ECO WORKS, focusing on designing and constructing sustainable houses and furniture using "Green Wood" Bamboo.

One of her notable achievements is designing Prefabricated Modular Pucca Bamboo Houses with support from the Directorate of Science and Technology Industrial Research, which is currently being exhibited at the ongoing India Architecture Design Biennale at Red Fort Delhi. Her work Inspired by cross- cultural heritage and identity, reflects a commitment to creating an inclusive and accessible environment through learning and research.

Kankana's other contributions have earned him accolades, including a Young Architect Scholarship by Ethos in 2011 and the title of "Innovator" from the Assam Council of Science, Technology and Environment for a bamboo disaster relief shelter kit a beyond her professional background In a model home, TARANG has begun to run a children's library, supported by her brother, which caters to the health care needs of underprivileged children Kankana, who loves Nature, welcomes friends and visitors to the Farm Lunch at her D Eco Organic Farm in Darrang, Assam, where it shows her commitment to sustainable design and community involvement.

This recognition at the Indian Art, Architecture, and Design Biennale further cements Kankana Narayan Dev's position as a leading figure in the world of architecture, showcasing her dedication to innovative and socially conscious design.