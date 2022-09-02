Biswanth: A startling crime was caught on camera in Biswanath Chariali on Thursday. The robber was armed and he looted a laptop at gunpoint in broad daylight.

The robber tried to flee but he was caught hold of by some bystanders and was beaten black and blue.

As per reports, the incident took place in Biswanath Chariali's Techno Solution Shop in the wee hours. CCTV footage clearly shows the robber whipping out a gun and robbing the shopkeeper at gunpoint.

The robber was handed over to the police after a good thrashing by the people. A case was registered against the hoodlum.

Earlier in July 30, two bike-borne miscreants looted a man in broad daylight in the Nalbari district of Assam.



The incident occurred near the Bardhantali area of the district. The incident reportedly unravelled when Hasir Ali, a school teacher by profession withdrew cash of Rs. 200000 from his SBI bank account and he was soon attacked by two men on a motorcycle who attempted to snatch his bag.

In another case of robbery two robbers were arrested after they tried to rob a business firm named Hia Hardware on the evening of July 13 in the Lela area under Dudhnoi police station.

It is to be mentioned here that, the state of Assam recorded a 10% spike in crimes in 2021 as cases rose to 1,33,239 up from 1,21,609 cases in 2020, a report stated.

Assam is also one of the active uploaders in the Cri-mac portal of the Govt. of India.

Assam, Haryana and Delhi uploaded the maximum number of alerts on the portal which included information on the release of hardened criminals from jail or an incident of terror, murder, and dacoity among others.

Four northeastern states of Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim did not upload a single alert on the portal since the portal was launched on March 2020.

