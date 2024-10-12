Assam: Army Personnel Found Dead at His Home, Murder Suspected

Merapani: A man serving in the Indian Army was found dead at his home in Merapani recently by his family members and it has been speculated that he was murdered by his relatives.

The incident took place in the Pulibagan locality under the ​​Merapani police station. The victim was identified as Benudhar Bora. He was serving in the Indian Army and was deployed in Arunachal Pradesh. He recently returned to his home Merapani on leave where he was found dead by his family on Thursday night.

The incident triggered a sharp sensation in the region. While a large number of people expressed severe grief regarding the development, many alleged that there was foul play involved in the incident and that it was actually a murder and not a natural death. They also alleged that the soldier was often physically and mentally abused by his two wives. He was assaulted by his wives when he returned home on vacation, they alleged. The soldier often told his relatives about the atrocities committed by his two wives. And the relatives alleged that the two wives had been threatening the soldier with death for a long time.

The first wife allegedly forced the victim to marry a second time. And the sister of the deceased soldier alleged that the two wives tortured Benudhar and broke various household items.