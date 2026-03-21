Assam: Arsenic crisis deepens in Bokakhat rural areas

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In the Bokakhat subdivision of Assam, groundwater in villages like Dhansiriporiya, Chinakan, Rongagara, and Kuruwabahi Satra is heavily contaminated with arsenic, reportedly 300-350 ppb-far above the WHO safe limit of 10 ppb. Even moderately well-off families now rely on purchased drinking water, while most residents continue consuming unsafe water.

Earlier interventions by Tezpur University and Numaligarh Refinery, including arsenic filters and training, have lapsed, and no follow-up has been conducted. The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) marked unsafe tube wells but failed to provide alternatives. Government schemes like Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal and the Jal Jeevan Mission remain largely ineffective. Villagers allege inadequate action by MLA and minister Atul Bora.

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