Assam-Arunachal Border Dispute: 6th Regional Committee Meets in Dhemaji, Permanent Solution Near

In a major step toward resolving the decades-old border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the sixth regional committee meeting at the ministerial level was held here yesterday. The high-level meeting was chaired by Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and attended by representatives from both states.

Building on the momentum of the historic 2022 Namsai Declaration, discussions were conducted in a highly cordial atmosphere. The primary focus of the meeting was to review the status of 113 disputed border villages and address local grievances.

Officials from both sides systematically analyzed land records, topomaps, and administrative overlaps to arrive at a mutual consensus.

Speaking after the session, Minister Baruah stated that significant progress has been made toward establishing a definitive boundary line.

To finalize the agreement, a joint high-level delegation consisting of ministers and administrative officials from both states will conduct a comprehensive ground-level inspection of the remaining unresolved frontier areas this coming November.

Officials are optimistic that following these joint field visits, a final, permanent solution will be officially adopted, bringing long-term peace and stability to the border communities of both northeastern states.