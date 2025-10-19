Assam: ASHA Workers’ Association of Kokrajhar Irks over Remarks of UPPL GS

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: ASHA workers of Kokrajhar district on Saturday expressed strong resentment over the remarks of UPPL general secretary Raju Kr Narzary who recently dragged them in the survey work of PMAY houses.

President of ASHA Workers’ Association, Chandana Ray said the general secretary of the UPPL Raju Kr Narzary made a remark that the ASHA workers were used to carry out in the survey of PMAY houses. She said Narzary’s statement in the media hurt the sentiments of ASHA workers who have been dedicating them with small amount of incentive. She said Narzary should withdraw his statement or tender apology.

Ray said the ASHA workers had been pressed to work beyond health sector. She demanded that the ASHA workers should not be used in other works other than health sector.

Sarothi Narzary, secretary of Dotma Block, ASHA Worker’s Association said UPPL general secretary Raju Kr Narzary during his recent press meet said the UPPL did not carry out the survey for selection of PMAY houses but carried out by the GRS and the ASHA workers. She said Narzary’s allegations was baseless and said no ASHA workers were involved in the survey work. She said Narzary instead of dragging them in to political Affairs, should have to hear the grievances of ASHA workers how they have been dedicating their lives for the mankind with meagre amount of incentive.

