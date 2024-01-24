Assam: Assam CM Files FIR Against Rahul Gandhi and Congress Leaders for Violence During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

ASSAM: In a surprising turn of events, Assam Chief Minister Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma has officially filed an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary KC Venugopal, National Students' Union of India All India Congress Committee Incharge Kanhaiya Kumar, and several others.

The decision to take legal action stems from recent incidents of violence, provocation, damage to public property, and assaults on police personnel by Congress members during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Addressing the media, CM Sarma highlighted the wanton acts of violence and emphasized the registration of the FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act. The charges include sections 120(B), 143, 147, 188, 283, 353, 332, 333, and 427 IPC, read with Section 3 of the PDPP Act.

The clashes between Congress workers and police took place in Khanapara area, where Rahul Gandhi tried to escort around 3,000 people and 200 vehicles to Guwahati. He accused Rahul Gandhi of initiating the incident when he was in the car during the clashes.

Shedding light on future proceedings, CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that a criminal case would be registered against Rahul Gandhi. However, he clarified that the arrest would not be immediate but would be delayed till the Lok Sabha elections. CM Sarma accused the Congress leader of ignoring the advice to take another route to Guwahati and alleged that the clash with the police was due to this rudeness.

As tensions rise in Assam, the FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi adds a political dimension to the ongoing events, with legal proceedings expected to unfold post the Lok Sabha election. The clash between the Congress party and the Assam Police brings attention to the broader challenges surrounding political rallies and public order.