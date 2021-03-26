Assam Assembly Election 2021: Dry Day declared in Lakhimpur

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: Deputy Commissioner of Lakhimpur, Khageswar Pegu has declared the days from March 25 to March 27 as dry day throughout the district in respect of holding the polling of first phase of the Assam Legislative Assembly Election -2021 by issuing an order under section 135 (C) of the Representation of Public Act, 1951 of Election Rules and 326(A) of the Assam Excise Rules. By the same order, May 2, which is slated for the counting of votes, is also declared as dry day.

