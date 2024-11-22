Assam Assembly Gets Modern Makeover, CM Sarma Unveils Heritage-Inspired Facilities

The sandstone monolith, which will serve as the focal point of the renovations, pays tribute to Assamese tribal tradition, which Chief Minister Sarma has described as an essential component of the state's cultural fabric. Additionally, CM Sarma stated that the government has erected statues of tribal leaders Sambhudhan Phonglo and Rani Gaidinliu in the Amrit Udyan, Guwahati, as a sign of respect.

The Chief Minister added that Assam has accomplished some incredible achievements, such as the designation of the Assamese language as classical and Charaideo Maidam's designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Additionally, plans were announced to introduce the traditional Jhumur dance to a global audience.

The inauguration event was attended by senior ministers, MLAs, and dignitaries, marking a significant moment in Assam’s journey towards becoming a global cultural hub while embracing technological progress.