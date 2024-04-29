Assam: Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary's Convoy Involved in Collision; ASI Injured

GUWAHATI: The convoy of Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary experienced a tragic accident on April 29. This took place as it navigated through Rakhaldubi in Bongaigaon. The misfortune happened during Speaker Daimary's transit from Kokrajhar to Salbari in the Baksa district. It occurred by a frontal collision between a vehicle in the convoy and a truck. This left a striking impact on the region's normally tranquil roads.

A Mahindra Scorpio, with registration number 25T 9485, was among the vehicles in the pileup. This vehicle was a part of Speaker Daimary's procession. A truck embossed with registration number AS 01LC 9156 was also involved in the mishap. The predicament had fierce repercussions, inflicting injuries on several persons. Among the injured was Assistant Sub-Inspector Hemant Goswami.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Hemant Goswami suffered injuries in the accident. These injuries required instant medical care. Fast action was taken in response to his injuries. He was immediately sent to the hospital for necessary treatment. The treatment primarily focused on a minor head injury that occurred during the collision.

This occurrence sheds light on the imminent dangers of road travel. More specifically, it highlights the risks in convoy situations. This is particularly true when travel involves multiple vehicles.

Following the accident, authorities initiated investigations. The goal is to ascertain the circumstances that resulted in the collision. Additionally, they seek to comprehend the root causes of this incident. From this understanding, plans can be formulated to implement preventive methods. These will, in turn, mitigate similar future occurrences.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary has voiced his concern regarding the unfortunate incident. He shared his thoughts and prayers for the victims. In addition to this, he underlined the need for comprehensive investigations. These may determine where the responsibility lies. They can also ensure the implementation of necessary measures to prevent another such incident in the future.