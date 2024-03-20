Assam Athletes Shine Bright at North East Games 2024

GUWAHATI: The opening day of the North East Games 2024 saw sportsperson from Assam take to the field and showcase a huge vibrancy of athletic prowess in various events, winning a total of 19 medals, including four gold, ten silver, and five bronze. Led by striking performances, Assam's athletes highlighted themselves on the first day of the tournament.

In the athletic events, Assam won seven medals, among which four gold medals, which was its major qualification. The first to impress was Pahi Keot of Assam, who won gold in the 1,500-meter race by finishing at a brilliant 4 minutes and 52 seconds. Thereafter, Rimpi Buragohain came in to claim the gold medals in the 100-meter sprint, setting a new fastest time of 12.11 seconds. But the relay team further boosted the status of Assam's medal tally with victory in the 4x400 meters relay, completing a time of 4 minutes and 5.57 seconds. Notable contributions were from Mamta Doley, securing gold in the discus throw, and from Madhurjaya Arandhara, bagging silver in the men's discus throw. Assam's showings were not limited to the race tracks to archery, where Mukesh Boro won the bronze medal in recurve men's 70 meters, and Sonali Basumatari in recurve women's 70 meters got silver. Arnab Jyoti Deka won the silver medal in the compound men's 50-meter event. The Assam Pencak Silat team bagged a tally of seven silver medals and two bronze medals.

The men's tennis players from Assam beat Nagaland by 3-0, while the women's team gave a similar beating to the opponents. Similarly, the team was able to start their campaign of table tennis on a high note, having the women's team knocking out Sikkim from the competition 3-0, while the men's team exhibited strength in overcoming last year's champions, Mizoram, with a score of 3-2. The men in badminton for Assam surpassed the team from Meghalaya 3-0, leading to a place in the semifinals. In the course of the volleyball event, there was a victory where they clinched it for their state against Sikkim 3-0.

The North East Games, which feature a total of 15 sporting disciplines, will witness participation from eight states vying for top honors. This is a big platform for the development of and celebration of the rich sporting culture of the Northeast region, bringing together the participating states. With their talent, determination, and sportsmanship, the Assam contingent has set the bar high for North East Games 2024 competition.