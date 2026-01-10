Assam: Awareness meet and distribution programme on safe use of cooking gas held in Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: An awareness meeting on the safe use of cooking gas was organized recently at the Roumari Youth Club playground in Boko under the initiative of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC). The programme was led by Council Chairman and Member of the 25 No. Hahim Constituency, Sonaram Rabha, in collaboration with the Boko Fire and Emergency Services office and Nandini Gas Agency, Boko.

The meeting witnessed participation from nearly a thousand men and women from several villages of the constituency. During the event, Nandini Gas Agency Director Bhaban Das demonstrated techniques to extinguish flames caused by cooking gas and elaborated on safety measures to be followed while using LPG. On the other hand, Fire and Emergency Services officer Devendra Nath Kalita also explained various fire-fighting methods and urged villagers to provide accurate details of affected locations when contacting the fire service, noting that delays often occur due to incomplete addresses.

Alongside the awareness programme, Chairman Sonaram Rabha distributed essential items to nearly 900 beneficiaries of the constituency. According to him, 480 families received blankets and quilts to combat the winter cold, 340 weavers were provided yarn, 22 families received hand pumps, seven sports teams were given 23 volleyballs, five organizations were supported with 110 chairs, while high-powered charging torch lights were handed over for guarding against wild elephants. Two Namoti groups were also provided with drums.

Speaking at the event, Rabha expressed concern that the council, not being included under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, receives only Rs 60 crore annually from the Assam Government. He emphasized that inclusion under the Sixth Schedule would enable the Council to secure 400–500 crore rupees in financial assistance from the Centre, thereby accelerating development. He further remarked that Goalpara district, being a gateway for illegal migrants and partly under the jurisdiction of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, could effectively curb infiltration if the council were brought under the Sixth Schedule.

