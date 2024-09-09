Assam: Awareness Program on Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act Held at DHSK Commerce College, Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: A programme on “Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013” was conducted at DHSK Commerce College, Dibrugarh, on Saturday. The event, organized by the Internal Committee of the college, aimed to educate and raise awareness among participants about the legal provisions, responsibilities, and rights under the POSCO Act 2012.

Advocate Dr. Manomita Paul, an Assistant Professor at Dr. R.K.B. Law College, served as the resource person for the event. Dr. Paul provided an in-depth understanding of the POSCO Act, emphasizing its critical role in creating a safe and respectful workplace for women.

She elaborated on the responsibilities of employers in ensuring compliance with the Act and highlighted the functions and duties of the Internal Committee in handling complaints of sexual harassment. Dr. Paul also detailed the procedures for redressal under the Act, stressing the importance of a fair and prompt response to complaints.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by the Dr. Tulika Mattack, presiding officer of the Internal Committee of DHSK Commerce College, who provided a historical context by discussing the Bhanwari Devi case in Rajasthan. This case led to the formulation of the Vishaka Guidelines by the Supreme Court of India in 1997, which laid the groundwork for the eventual establishment of the POSCO Act in 2012.

Dr. K.M. Bhagawati, Principal of D.H.S.K. Commerce College, addressed the gathering, underscoring the importance of fostering an inclusive and safe environment for women not only in the workplace but also in society at large.

He stressed the need for a shift in societal attitudes towards the girl child and the role of families in educating children about their rights and responsibilities.

The programme witnessed active participation from teachers of DHSK Commerce College and students from both DHSK Commerce College and Dr RKB Law College.

