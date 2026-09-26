Assam: Baghjan residents oppose police jurisdiction change

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Residents of Greater Baghjan on Friday staged a strong protest against a proposal to remove their area from the jurisdiction of Baghjan Police Station and place it under Guijan or Barekuri Police Station, both located 15-20 km away.

The protest was held at the Baghjan Tea Factory Playground (Tea Mazdoor Club), where locals described the proposed boundary change as unscientific and impractical, arguing that it would severely affect law-and-order response in a sensitive industrial and ecological zone.

Baghjan is home to Oil India Limited's oil fields and several tea gardens and lies adjacent to Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. The area regularly witnesses law-and-order incidents, wildlife attacks and industrial accidents. Residents said the immediate presence of police is therefore essential.

At present, Baghjan village is only 2-3 km from Baghjan Police Station. Under the new proposal, people would have to travel 15-20 km to Guijan or Barekuri police stations. Poor road connectivity, especially during floods and at night, would make it extremely difficult for women, students and elderly residents to seek help, the protesters said.

They further pointed out that 70-80% of the area currently under Baghjan Police Station is reportedly being transferred to Barekuri, while areas lying only 2-4 km from Doomdooma Police Station are being added to Baghjan to redraw the boundaries.

Rupam Moran, president of the Assam Moran Sabha, Baghjan Branch, said that despite the station being named Baghjan, the new boundary would push local people away from their nearest police facility.

The protesters have demanded that the Greater Baghjan area remain under Baghjan Police Station.

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