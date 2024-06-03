Assam: Bajali girl distributes saplings of Neem trees on her birthday

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: In a bid to spread awareness about global warming, a girl from Pathsala in the Bajali district distributed saplings of neem trees among the people to mark her birthday.

The girl is Dimpi Talukdar, a resident of Pathsala town in lower Assam’s Bajali district. Instead of enjoying parties and cutting cakes, she distributed saplings from neem trees.

Speaking to this correspondent, Dimpi said, “Instead of celebrating my birthday with my friends, I decided to make people aware of global warming and air pollution as they are affecting human health. A few days ago, the temperature crossed 40 °C in Bajali, which is very concerning. So, we should plant more trees to save our environment.”

“At first, I planted a neem tree sapling at my home, and then I distributed it among people,” she added. Last year, Dimpi celebrated her birthday in a noble way by distributing saplings among people.

