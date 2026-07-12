Assam: Bajali police crack Xatra theft case; five arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Bajali police have arrested five persons in connection with the theft at the historic Madanmohan Gosai Than Satra at Banglipara, solving the case within a few days of the incident.

Three of those arrested have been identified as Razzak Ali and Sahar Uddin of Batuwa in Sarupeta, and Dilbar Ali of Bhoukamari under Kayakuchi. Police said that the trio carried out the burglary on the night of July 7.

During the investigation, police also arrested Hazrat Ali and his son Rashidul Islam of Kalgachia for their alleged role in dealing with the stolen property.

According to the police, the burglars broke open several locks inside the Satra and escaped with more than 100 xorais (traditional tray) and other valuable items. Before fleeing, they also damaged the CCTV camera and took away the monitor and hard disk, apparently to erase evidence. Based on leads gathered during the investigation, Bajali police recovered several of the stolen xorais, albeit in damaged condition.

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