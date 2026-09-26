Assam: Bajali Police Nab 2, Recover Cash and Ornaments Worth Rs 1 Crore

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Bajali Police have made a major breakthrough in the Pathsala jewellery store robbery case, recovering Rs 5.56 lakh in cash along with gold and silver ornaments valued at around Rs 1 crore.

Two persons, identified as Sohorob Ali and Sohoruddin Sheikh, were arrested during police operations in Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts in connection with the case. Police also seized a Kia car bearing registration number AS 06AD 1522, along with tools allegedly used in the robbery.

According to police, the two arrested persons are allegedly involved in the robbery at the jewellery store in Pathsala on September 14, when gold and silver ornaments worth crores of rupees were reportedly stolen from the store.

Following the recovery, Bajali MLA Dharmeswar Roy felicitated the police officials with Gamochas in appreciation of their efforts in making the breakthrough in the case.

Bajali Senior Superintendent of Police Pankaj Yadav said the investigation is progressing in the right direction.

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