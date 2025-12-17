Assam: Bajali police seize suspected tramadol capsules

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, a Bajali police team seized a large quantity of suspected Tramadol capsules weighing 7.797 kg on Wednesday afternoon. The seizure was made at around 4 pm in the Kohora area along National Highway 27.

Acting on information by a reliable source, police apprehended the accused, identified as Ishaque Ali (44 years), a resident of Bharegaon village under Sarthebari police station in Barpeta district. He was intercepted while transporting the NDPS substance on a motorcycle bearing registration number AS15J7666.

During the search of a black messenger bag carried by the accused, police recovered five polythene packets containing blue capsules suspected to be tramadol. The search and seizure were conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, and proper videography of the entire process was carried out. Police said that the seized contraband far exceeded the commercial quantity prescribed under the NDPS Act for tramadol. Further legal procedures are underway, and investigations are being conducted to trace both forward and backward linkages of the drug network.

Also Read: Assam: Suspicious Bike Intercepted In South Salmara, Suspected Drug Capsules Seized