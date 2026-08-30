Assam: Bal Raksha Bharat reaches 230 flood-affected families in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: Bal Raksha Bharat has intensified its humanitarian response to the devastating Assam floods by reaching out to 230 of the most severely affected families in Gohai Bari and Komal Chapori village under Nazira sub-division of Sivasagar district, one of the worst-impacted localities in the district.

As part of its humanitarian response, Bal Raksha Bharat distributed food kits, shelter kits, and dignity and hygiene kits to flood-affected families who have been left struggling to recover from extensive damage to their homes, belongings, and livelihoods.

The humanitarian response also recognises that children require dedicated support in the aftermath of a disaster. Bal Raksha Bharat is running a Child Friendly Space (CFS) in Komal Chapori, providing immediate, safe, and supportive activities for children aged 3–18 years. The space enables children to remain active and engaged through play, recreational activities, and basic learning opportunities while their families focus on cleaning homes, replacing lost belongings, and rebuilding their lives.

Avinash Singh, Director of Programmes, Bal Raksha Bharat, said, “For families in Komal Chapori, the flood has not ended with the receding waters. Many are returning to damaged homes, lost belongings, and an uncertain recovery. Our response is therefore designed to go beyond immediate relief—providing food security, shelter support, and dignity while ensuring that children have a safe space to play, learn, and cope with the disruption around them.”

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