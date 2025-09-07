Assam: Bandh turns violent in Sribhumi; 41 students among 50 injured

A correspondent

Silchar: The 12 hour bandh, called by certain organisations and supported by Congress and Leftist, in protest against the change of nomenclature of erstwhile Karimganj to Sribhumi, turned violent in various places in the bordering district. The worst-hit town was Badarpur, which saw a day-long tense situation that included a road blockade by angry protesters and NC College students, stone-throwing on the security force, a police lathi charge allegedly inside the college campus that injured at least 41 students and nine security personnel, the arrest of a college teacher for allegedly inciting the mob, and finally thana gherao. Reports of violence had been pouring in from other parts of the district. Zila Parishad member Archana Dutta was brutally beaten on the street by a group of female picketeers in Sribhumi town which saw a mixed response towards the bandh. Archana Dutta was later admitted in ICU of Karimganj Civil Hospital.

Braving the Section 163 of the BNSS imposed by the District Commissioner on Friday night, hundreds of picketers marched on the main road of Badarpur and blocked vehicular movement at around 12 pm. Local police and Circle Officer repeatedly requested the demonstrations, mostly students of the nearby NC College to lift the blockade. Suddenly a group started to pelt stones targeting the security force prompting the police to resort to lathicharge to disperse the mob. The demonstration then shifted in front of the NC College. In the meantime both the District Commissioner and the Senior SP arrived at the spot. Demonstrator alleged that police entered in the college campus and beat the students. Police arrested Manjurul Haque, who teaches history in the NC College for allegedly inciting the students.

In Sribhumi town, though mixed response could be seen towards the 12 hour bandh, the attack on Srigouri Zila Parishad member Archana Dutta triggered much tension.

State government had changed the nomenclature of Karimganj to Sribhumi last year. The move had been opposed by the small groups, mainly leftist, but could not garner mass support. But a few days back, a hugely assembled convention was held in protest against the charge of nomenclature. The convention called the 12 hour bandh on September 6. Significantly the police intelligence failed to gather input that the apparently dispassionate people of the district could respond in such articulate manner. On the other hand over confident ruling party leaders undermined the visibly weaker opposition parties. After the violence hit bandh, the ruling party leaders started to allege that outsiders were hired in to create disturbance.

Also Read: Assam Transport Workers Call 24-Hour ‘Chakka Bandh’ on July 9