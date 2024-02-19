Assam: Bangalore police arrest man at Nagaon

NAGAON: A police team from Bangalore, in association with local Haibargaon police, today arrested one Pradeep Mandal from Nagaon Laokhuwa Road. The police also recovered over 300 grams of stolen gold from his possession, sources said, adding that the arrested Pradeep stole the gold bars from an outlet of jewellery in Bangalore a few days ago and came back to Nagaon.

Following the incident, a case was registered there, and a team from Bangalore rushed to Nagaon. The police team from Bangalore, in association with Haibargaon police, finally got the breakthrough and were able to arrest the kingpin, sources said further.

