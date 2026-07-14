Assam Becomes First State to Generate FTO Under VB-G RAM G, Sets Benchmark in Timely Rural Payments

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam became the first state in the country to generate a Fund Transfer Order (FTO) under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) and also became the first to release timely wage, material and administrative payments under the scheme.

Following the nationwide rollout of the scheme on July 1, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora launched its implementation in Assam on July 2.

The country’s first FTO was generated on July 5 through VB-G RAM GSoft by Tingkhang Development Block in Dibrugarh for the development of a playground at Dirai Tea Estate Majline under Pithaguti Gram Panchayat. The FTO covered 45 wage transactions amounting to Rs 13,500, making Tingkhang the first development block in India to generate an FTO under the scheme. The achievement highlighted Assam’s administrative preparedness and digital governance in ensuring transparent and timely delivery of benefits to rural beneficiaries.

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