Assam: Behali Butterfly Count-cum-Walk 2.0 concludes in Biswanath

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BISWANATH CHARIALI: The two-day Behali Butterfly Count-cum-Walk 2.0 concluded on September 27 at Behali Wildlife Sanctuary in Biswanath district. Organised by the Borgang Range Office, Department of Forest, in collaboration with Nature's Bonyopran, Wild Heart Foundation, Nature Conservation Society and other NGOs, the event aimed to document butterfly diversity and promote awareness about their conservation.

The event was inaugurated by Sonitpur MP Ranjit Dutta in the presence of forest officials, naturalists and environmentalists. Experts explored 10 trails and recorded more than 150 butterfly species. Night surveys also documented 35 moth species, four amphibian species, two snake species and two owl species.

On the second day, around 189 students from colleges and institutions across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh participated.

At the closing ceremony, the Biswanath district commissioner released the Behali Bird Count 2.0 Report, while the Behali MLA released the Butterfly Count Report 1.0.

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