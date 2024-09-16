Assam: Bhaga-Sherkhan Concrete Bridge Collapses, Leaves Locals Stranded

A CORRESPONDENT

Silchar: The collapse of the Bhaga-Sherkhan concrete bridge over the Rukni River on Friday night has left over one lakh people from Assam and Mizoram without a vital transportation link. Despite the passage of almost two days, no concrete steps have been taken to address the situation.

With the bridge down, country boat owners are capitalizing on the situation, offering the only mode of transportation for residents of Rajnagar, Jamalpur, Shewarthal, and surrounding villages in Assam, as well as Saipum, Chonpui, and other villages in Mizoram.

Local residents speculate that an overloaded truck parked on the bridge throughout Friday may have contributed to the collapse. When two more loaded trucks crossed the bridge at night, it allegedly couldn’t bear the weight, resulting in the collapse. One driver remains missing. The absence of immediate action from authorities has left locals relying on country boats, with boat owners profiting from the situation.

