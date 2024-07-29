Assam: Biennial meet of Doomdooma Press Club held in Tinsukia

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: The 16th biennial conference of the Doomdooma Press Club (DPC) was held over a day-long programme at DPC premises on Sunday, and a new committee was constituted.

The general meeting held in the afternoon was chaired by DPC president Anuj Kalita. The president of the Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association (TDJA), Dr. Rishi Das, inaugurated the general meeting, who also acted as an observer. At the outset of the meeting, two news papers Hawkers of Doomdooma Sujay (Pradeep) Chakraborty and Biman Hazarika were felicitated by DPC for their tireless service.

Addressing the meeting TDJA general secretary Ranajyoti Neog highlighted various challenges faced by the journalists while discharging their duties. Senior journalist and former president of TDJA, Arjun Baruah, emphasized on the unity among the journalists in his address. The DPC secretary, Monoj Baruah, presented his secretarial report, while the treasurer, Pittar Chand Mittal, presented the audited report of income and expenditure of the club. Various organisational matters of DPC and public-related issues were discussed in the meeting, and the members expressed their opinions. Later, a few resolutions were adopted in the meeting. A 13-member new executive committee of Doomdooma Press Club was formed with Monoj Dutta as president and Abhijit Khataniar as vice president, Pradeep Kumar Moran as secretary, Lalit Tanti as assistant secretary, Dinesh Goyal as treasurer and Kuladhar Barman as office secretary for the next two years.

