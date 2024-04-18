Assam: Bithorai-Club-Library of South Aflagaon celebrated Rongjali Bwisagu in Kokrajhar district

KOKRAJHAR: The Bithorai-Club-Library of South Aflagaon in Kokrajhar district celebrated the Rongjali Bwisagu in the village field with various colourful programmes on Tuesday and Wednesday. Competitions on traditional Bwisagu dance, literature and traditional sports were held for the children and Bwisagu dance for all age groups.

An open meeting was held on the closing ceremony on Wednesday with Tularam Basumatary, president of observance committee in the chair. The open meeting was addressed by local social activist Ajit Basumatary as chief guest. In his speech, he emphasized on the need of preservation of traditional value of Bwisagu and culture. He said there had been lack of records of celebrating Bwisagu in an organized form on the stage in the village but this year, the children are given an opportunity to show their talents and skill in various competitions. Aflagaon is regarded as the nerve centre among the Bodos for rich culture and heritage, he said adding that some pioneers in the field of culture brought inspiration to the upcoming generations.

Basumatary said Hirimba Music College and Bodoland Cultural Centre, Ramfalbil came in to being in the year 1991 and 1995 to develop the Bodo folk culture, tradition and to streamline the traditional folk dance in a uniform mode. He hailed the guardians who had been exploring children having hidden talents. He also called upon all to preserve the traditional sports of the Bodos which are facing extinction.

The open session was also addressed by social activist Naba Kr Basumatary, ex- VCDC chairman Iswar Chandra Narzary and local intellectual Sujit Narzary.

On the first day, the president of the observance committee Tularam Basumatary hoisted the flag of the Bithorai club-cum-library followed by opening of Sports arena by ex-Chairman of VCDC Iswar Chandra Narzary and main stage by Shiva Narzary, lecturer of Kokrajhar DIET.

The winners of Sports, literary and Bwisagu dance were given prizes. Mithisar Basumatary bagged the title of “Bwisagu Khungur” and Laishree Basumatary bagged the “Bwisagu Khungri”. They were felicitated and given prizes. The women of age above 65-70 also presented folk Bwisagu dance.

