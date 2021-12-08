Assam: BJP MLA Terash Gowala Assaulted On Dibrugarh Bound Rajdhani Express

Guwahati: An MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Assam was allegedly assaulted at the Rajdhani Express by a fellow passenger.

The MLA Terash Gowala had an argument with the fellow passenger over the issue of turing off lights of the compartments while he was travelling in the Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express.

As per reports, initially, it was a verbal fight but soon the exchange of words heated up, following which the passenger allegedly assaulted Gowala.

Speaking to media after the incident, the BJP MLA, Terash Gowala said he was attacked by the passenger over the issue of turning off lights when he was travelling with his family.

''I was travelling with my family on the Rajdhani Express from Guwahati to Dibrugarh when he attacked me following a heated argument on turning off the lights," he added.

Later, on the complaints received by Gowala, the railway police force arrested the passenger at the Lumding railway station.

The passenger identified as Ramakanta Roy, a resident of Hojai district.

After the getting the report of the incident, the Lumding MLA Shibu Mishra and Several BJP party workers gathered at the Lumding station to meet the MLA.

According to reports, anguished BJP workers also attacked the passenger at the station.

