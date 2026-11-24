OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM), along with several prominent organisations, intellectuals, and former All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) leaders, has intensified consultations on the long-standing demand for a separate Bodoland State. A crucial meeting has been scheduled for November 25 at Debargaon to formulate a concrete policy and strategy for launching a peaceful, democratic, and non-violent movement in support of the demand.

Addressing the media, BJSM working president DD Narzary said that the proposed Bodoland State should encompass the Bodo-inhabited areas on the north bank of the Brahmaputra river, stretching from the Sankosh river in the west to Sadiya in the east, along the foothills of Bhutan.

Narzary said that the Bodos are among the earliest indigenous inhabitants of Assam, with a rich historical legacy of kingdoms and political authority dating back to ancient times. He claimed that the community's historical links with Pragjyotishpur and Kamrup reflect its significant contribution to the region's civilisation and cultural heritage. Referring to traditional historical narratives and the Mahabharata, he cited various matrimonial and cultural associations connected with the region, including the marriages of Lord Krishna and Rukmini, Bhima and Hidimba, Duryodhana and Bhanumati, and the Nepalese King Jayadev with Princess Raijwmuthi.

He alleged that after India's independence, the Bodo community and other indigenous tribal groups have increasingly faced political, linguistic, cultural, and economic marginalisation under successive Assamese-led governments. According to him, governments, irrespective of political affiliation, have promoted the Assamese language and culture while neglecting the constitutional rights, development, and cultural advancement of Bodo and other indigenous tribal languages. Narzary further said that the Bodos could no longer accept a political arrangement where their language, culture, land, and identity remained subordinate to the dominant Assamese political establishment. He alleged that the weakening of tribal land protection mechanisms, despite the existence of tribal belts and blocks, had endangered the ancestral land rights of indigenous communities. Reiterating the organisation's stand, Narzary said that the BJSM firmly believes that the creation of a separate Bodoland State is the most effective democratic and constitutional means of safeguarding and promoting the Bodo language, literature, culture, land rights, and political identity.