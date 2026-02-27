Assam: Black smoke at Digboi Refinery sparks panic; IOCL issues clarification

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Responding firmly to a news report titled “Dense Gas Plume at Digboi Refinery Sparks Panic” published on February 18, 2026, in The Sentinel, the management of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), AOD–Digboi Refinery, has issued a detailed rejoinder clarifying that the incident in question was a routine safety response and posed no threat to the public or the environment.

In an official communication, the refinery management categorically stated that the flare system—observed operational during the episode—is a globally accepted and essential safety mechanism installed in all refineries to manage plant upsets and minimise environmental impact. The flare safely burns excess gaseous hydrocarbons during temporary process disturbances or emergency situations, thereby preventing uncontrolled atmospheric release and ensuring plant safety.

The management explained that on February 17, 2026, a temporary process upset occurred in the refrigeration section of the Solvent Dewaxing Unit (SDU), resulting in a brief rise in system pressure. In accordance with established safety protocols, the excess pressure was automatically released through the flare system. Immediate corrective measures were undertaken, and the situation was fully stabilised within 15 minutes.

Clarifying concerns regarding visible emissions, officials noted that the appearance of dense black smoke during flaring generally indicates incomplete combustion. Such conditions may arise during periods of high hydrocarbon load, sudden process disturbances, or temporary operational upsets when the flare system handles gases beyond routine levels. However, refinery systems are specifically engineered to manage such scenarios safely and efficiently.

The refinery further stated that ambient air quality around the facility is continuously monitored through an advanced Online Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS). Data recorded during the relevant period reportedly showed no abnormal emission spikes, reinforcing that environmental safeguards functioned effectively and within prescribed regulatory norms. Reiterating its position, IOCL Digboi Refinery affirmed that it adheres to stringent environmental standards and remains fully committed to the well-being of residents in surrounding areas, with safety, transparency, and environmental protection remaining non-negotiable priorities.

The statement was issued for and on behalf of IOCL Digboi Refinery by Amar Borgohain, General Manager (HR), underscoring the organisation’s commitment to responsible industrial operations and proactive public communication.

