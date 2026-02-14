Assam: Blocked drain causes flooding and erosion in Durgapur

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A serious problem has emerged in Durgapur village, once recognized as a model village under the West Kaziranga Gaon Panchayat, due to the blockage of a public roadside drain. The obstruction has caused significant inconvenience, especially during the rainy season.

For many years, a drain ran along the roadside to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon. However, last year, the front section of the drain was completely blocked by an individual. As a result, even a single spell of rain now leads to artificial flooding in the area.

Local residents said that the drain, being old and deteriorated in several places, obstructs the natural flow of water. Earlier, it was connected to the drainage system of the national highway, but after the front portion was blocked, water began accumulating, causing waterlogging on the road and in the courtyards of nearby houses. Movement in the village is severely disrupted during rainfall.

The blockage has also led to soil erosion in several spots, affecting the foundations of houses and posing a threat to life and property. Stagnant water mixed with garbage has created a foul smell and an unhealthy environment, residents added.

The road affected by the drain is also used by tourists traveling to the Kaziranga Orchid and Biodiversity Park. Local residents have submitted written complaints to the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Officer, the Block Development Officer, the Revenue Circle Officer, and the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department, urging them to clear and scientifically reconstruct the drain. Although officials conducted an investigation with the cooperation of the village head, no action has been taken so far, villagers alleged.

Residents have appealed to the government to construct a proper concrete drain before the onset of the monsoon to prevent hardship for both locals and tourists.

