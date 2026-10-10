Assam Board Announces Major Changes for HS Final Exams 2027; Introduces Special Exam

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has issued a crucial notification introducing sweeping reforms for the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2027.

According to the board's secretary, only regular students will be permitted to sit for the main 2027 final exams.

In a significant policy shift, the board announced that the main HS Final Examination 2027 is scheduled to be held in March and April next year. The online form fill-up process for eligible students will commence this November.

However, in a historic first, ASSEB will introduce a "Special Higher Secondary Final Examination 2027." This dedicated session is designed specifically for students who want to improve their scores, as well as unsuccessful candidates from the main exam. The board has committed to conducting this special examination within two months of declaring the main HS results.

Additionally, under the newly updated academic guidelines, the minimum passing criteria have been revised. Students must now secure at least 33% marks in each subject to successfully clear the examination.

School authorities have been instructed to ensure all regular candidates complete their registration within the November timeline.